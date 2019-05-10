Muddy trails a problem for riders

With the wet weather many of the hiking and biking trails around town are checked daily to see if the paths are too muddy to travel on. While there is a safety concern for people, the health of the trails is also being considered when officials decide to close them.

Owner of Acme Bicycles Tim Rangitsch says the tracks left in the trails can cause permanent damage and use on muddy trails creates widened areas and side trails that cut into the natural areas.

For some areas, officials will give the public notice when the trails are closed. If you don't know if you should be on a muddy trail there is an easy way to tell.

"If you're leaving a depression that is visible, also if it's collecting on your wheels or collecting on your shoes you need to turn around," Rangitsch says. "The clay is really a deal breaker. When that stuff starts to stick to your bike or your feet, it's pretty obvious you need to turn around and just go find something else to do."

Acme Bicycles keeps an eye on the trails and will post on their facebook page when some of them are closed.

It's not just a problem for popular areas like M Hill.

Chris Treinen says the Rapid City Dirt Jump Park takes a hit every time someone rides though the mud.

"The park is 100 percent volunteer so there are only a couple of people who do the work down here," Treinen says. "Even a couple of ruts can take a few hours to fix."