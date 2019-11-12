Mr. Movies to become Mr. Liquor

A new business, Mr. Liquor, will open its doors in the middle of Dec.

Mr. Movies closed its doors in July, which left the building on Sturgis Rd and W Chicago St available.

Alec Waby is the manager of Mr. Liquor and said they still are working on renovations, so the official opening day is not set.

The new business is in the process of installing new lighting, ceilings, and counter spaces.

Mr. Movies was one of the last movies stories in the country and Waby said the impact of it closing was known.

"It was a bit of a staple around here, a lot of people were disappointed when it closed. I think they closed because of the road construction that happened last year. Yeah, everyone was upset, I was upset, my kids were upset.. so when the owner got his license and saw that this building was available he decided to stick with Mr. Liquor," said Waby.

Waby said the large space allows for a wide selection that customers can choose from.

He said Mr. Liquor will offer one of the biggest beer selections in Rapid City.

