Mr. Movies is closing its doors

It's of the very last movie stores in the country as well as a staple in Rapid City, but now it's closing.

Mr. Movies announced it's closing its doors.

Years ago, thousands of movie rental chains were scattered around the world, but on Sunday Mr. Movies stopped renting out films.

On Thursday, July 11 everything goes on sale for 20 percent off.

The manager says discounts will increase week after week until all their inventory is gone.

The last Blockbuster in the world remains in Bend, Oregon.

