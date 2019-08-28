Mountain lion enjoys Rapid City hiking trails

If you enjoy an after dinner walk -- be careful. A popular park in the heart of Rapid City got a visit from a mountain lion this week.

This image is from a video shot by Jared Carsten, showing a mountain lion in Hanson-Larsen Memorial Park Saturday, Aug. 24. (Jared Carsten)

A hiker was enjoying the Hanson-Larsen Memorial Park trails when he spotted the cougar early Saturday night --- northwest of the radio tower.

Jared Carstens, who sent us the video, says he's seen tracks at least 10 times just this year on the trails that make up Hanson-Larsen Park.

Chris Decker from South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks says when you're in wilderness areas, even here in town, there's always a chance you'll run into a mountain lion.

If you do, Decker says, don't run. Make yourself look at big as possible, yell and if you can, throw something at it.

