Mount Rushmore gets new superintendent

Mount Rushmore will have a new, temporary superintendent next month, according to a release from the National Park Service.

Denice Swanke, currently at Denali National Park and Preserve, will become the acting Mount Rushmore superintendent June 2.

Swanke replaces Cheryl Schreier who retires at the end of May with 40 years of service.

Swanke began her career in 1990 at Zion National Park. She has served as superintendent of Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument in Montana; as well as holding assignments at Yellowstone and Grand Canyon national parks.

The Park Service has started the process of recruiting a permanent superintendent for Mount Rushmore.

