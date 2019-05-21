Motorized trails won't re-open before Memorial Day weekend

Wet weather will keep motorized trails closed through Memorial Day weekend.

The Black Hills National Forest issued a closure of the trails earlier this month and that order will stay in effect throughout the holiday weekend. Keeping the trails closed helps prevents erosion and excessive damage that can be costly to repair. With the current weather outlook, Hanson-Larsen Memorial Park will also stay closed through the weekend.

And with Memorial Day as the traditional kickoff to the summer tourism season these closures impact both locals and visitors.

"People are coming from all over to come out here to vacation and it's very unfortunate that we have to shut the system down and it's going to affect some vacation plans, but because the trails are such condition that they are we really have to shut them down," says Scott Jacobson from the Black Hills National Forest.

As of now visitors to the Black Hills National Forest can ride motorized vehicles on paved roads. Non-motorized trails are open, but Jacobson says they encourage people to be mindful on those trails to prevent damage there as well.