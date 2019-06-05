Motorized trails could open this weekend

For those of you who are waiting for motorized trails across the Black Hills to re-open, you might not have to wait too much longer.

Motorized trails in the Black Hills closed back in mid-May, in order to prevent excessive damage. Crews are out assessing the trails and most of them could open up this weekend. Some trails aren't dry enough yet and others still have more debris, so there won't be an official list of open trails until at least Friday. Even if trails are open, people using the motorized trails need to be aware of road conditions and weather, in order to stay safe and prevent damage to the trails.

"It could be sunny one minute and raining, pouring rain the next so the trail surface could change really quickly. So I guess when you're out there you're just going to have to be smart and wise and if you're out there and something's really slippery, muddy, it's better to just go back and not damage the trail," says Northern Hills Ranger District recreation specialist, Bonnie Jones Shockey.

Once crews complete cleanup and know which trails need more time a list will be posted to the Black Hills National Forest website.

