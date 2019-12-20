Motorist flees after smashing truck into Rapid City business

A motorist makes a break for it after crashing through a tile surfacing business.

According to a Rapid City Police Department sergeant, an unknown person driving a red Ford pick-up truck lost control while driving and drove through the front door of Tile and Stone Imports on W. Main Street Friday afternoon.

The subject fled the scene of the hit-and-run on foot after crashing. Law enforcement agencies could not locate the suspect when they arrived.

The age, location and condition of the driver are currently unknown.

The tile import building suffered significant damage to its front exterior in the collision. The truck was pulled out of the entrance and onto a tow truck following the incident.

In a phone interview, Tile and Stone Imports owner Ty Ferley said his focus would be on "thinking positively" and to make the best of the situation.

Ferley also plans to hire a contractor to get a buliding estimate, but said it may be difficult to pay for the damages without determining the suspect's involvement and financial responsibility for the crash.

RCPD will continue to investigate the incident.