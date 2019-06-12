Motorcyclist killed when hit from behind on interstate

Charges are pending against a pickup driver after a motorcyclist was hit from behind and killed north of Watertown, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

The 67-year-old motorcyclist’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

She was riding southbound on Interstate 29, trailing two other motorcycles when her bike was rear-ended by a pickup just before 11 a.m. Tuesday. The rider, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

The 64-year-old woman driving the pickup was not injured.

