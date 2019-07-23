Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured on Beartooth Highway

Authorities say a motorcycle crash on the popular Beartooth Highway outside Yellowstone National Park killed a 70-year-old man and injured his 69-year-old passenger.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the motorcycle was headed north on U.S. Highway 212 near the Montana-Wyoming state line Saturday when it missed a sharp left curve. The motorcycle went off the side of the road and into a dry creek bed, and both driver and passenger landed on the rocks.

The rider and his passenger weren't named. Authorities said they are from Havre.

The passenger was airlifted to a Billings hospital. Her condition wasn't immediately known.

Authorities say they were wearing helmets and driving a 1996 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The scenic Beartooth Highway climbs along sharp switchbacks to nearly 11,000 feet (3,353 meters) from Yellowstone's northeastern entrance to Red Lodge.

