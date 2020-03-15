Motorcycle show rides through Rapid City

Motorcycles rode into town this weekend for the 32nd Annual Motorcycle Show at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

Hundreds of people from all around the region came to the Black Hills to take a look at more than one hundred motorcycles.

Multiple vendors were available to sell pieces while a swap meet was in the back for people who want to sell old parts for their own projects.

One special bike was center stage lined with American flags along with a special note on the gas tank with a dedication to a rider's dad.

Co-Chair of the event Todd Holen thinks these unique bikes are what makes this event so special.

"Just a love of the motorcycles, if you look around at some of these motorcycles there's some unique fabrication that's been done on some," said Holen. "Some of the paint jobs are amazing, even my wife and I were just walking around and she pointed out something that I missed. You take a good look at some of these custom motorcycles and there is a lot going on there."

Proceeds will go to a couple of charities, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Shopping for the Forgotten.