Motorcycle legend, Arlen Ness, gets his own coffee blend

A Sturgis coffee shop pays homage to a motorcycle designer at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with a special coffee blend.

Sturgis Coffee Company on Lazelle Street, honors former motorcycle designer, Arlen Ness, with his own coffee flavor.

An image of Ness is now on one of the coffee shop's popular bends.

Ness passed away in March due to multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells.

Julie Olson is a branding consultant who is friends with Ness's wife and wanted to do something special to carry on his legacy.

"To also teach what you do and to love what you do and Arlen was great at that too. Great family, great group of people that we all know and part of the Hamster group as well. We hope that everybody loves the coffee and appreciates it and uses the keepsake box to remember him by as well," Olson said.

One of the coffee shop's popular blends is called Bliss but to honor Ness it will have the new name "Blissful-Ness"

Olson is partnering with the shop to give a portion of the proceeds to multiple myeloma cancer research.

"So we just wanted to do a little something for them and give back to the community. So it's kind of a duo purpose with the new bags and the new look. Then give back to a really good cause," Sturgis Coffee Company Owner Anna Kahler said.

The coffee shop is selling 100 bags of the "Blissful-Ness" blend for 50 dollars. But already 50 bags are reserved.

A collectible coffee box will also be available for purchase at the store.