Motorcycle industry’s best builders showcase their ‘art’ at Sturgis Buffalo Chip

The Sturgis Buffalo Chip has announced the theme and artists for the 2020 Motorcycles as Art exhibit during the rally.

Exhibit curator Michael Lichter invited the biggest names in motorcycle building to create and display a motorcycle in the style of their choosing for “Heavy Mettle: Motorcycles and Art with Moxie.” All invited builders have completed at least 20 custom builds and been in business for at least 20 years.

The one-time exhibit will also feature photographs captured by Lichter over his 40 plus-year career.

The exhibit is free and open to the public at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip Event Center from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 through Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

“This is a big year for me,” said Lichter. “It is the 80th anniversary of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the 40th year I have been photographing it and the 20th year I’ve been producing motorcycle-themed exhibitions during Sturgis.

“The builders chosen to display bikes in this momentous show not only have the spirit of creativity and entrepreneurship, but the moxie it takes to become a legendary figure in an industry rife with heavy mettle characters,” Lichter said.

The 2020 Motorcycles as Art builders are:

Arlin Fatland, 2-Wheelers, Denver

Bill Dodge, Blings Cycle, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Billy Lane, Choppers Inc, Nashville

Brian Klock, Klock Werks, Mitchell, S.D.

Carl Olsen, Carl’s Cycle, Aberdeen, S.D.

Cole Foster, Salinas Boys, Salinas, Calif.

Cory Ness, Arlen Ness Enterprises, Dublin, Calif.

Dave Perewitz, Perewitz Cycle Fabrication, Halifax, Mass.

Don Hotop, Don's Speed Shop, Fort Madison, Iowa

Donnie Smith, Donnie Smith Custom Cycles, Blaine, Minn.

Eddie Trotta, Thunder Cycle, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Fred Cuba, Fred's Speed and Sport, Hastings, New Brunswick

Fred Kodlin, Fred Kodlin Murdercycles, Hessen, Germany

Jeff Cochran, Speedking Racing, West Harrison, Ind.

Jerry Covington, Covington's Cycle City, Woodward, Okla.

Jim Nasi, Jim Nasi Customs, Inc., Phoenix

Ken Nagai, Ken's Factory, Inc., Nagoya, Japan

Kiwi Mike Tomas, Kiwi Indian Motorcycles, Riverside, Calif.

Lou Falcigno, C And L Hog Chop, Port Lucie, Fla.

Mondo Poras, Denver's Choppers, Reno, Nev.

Pat Patterson, Led Sled Customs, Dayton, Ohio

Paul Cox, Paul Cox Industries, Port Jervis, N.Y.

Paul Wideman, Bare Knuckle Choppers, Wright City, Mo.

Paul Yaffe, Paul Yaffe Originals, Phoenix

Richard Pollock, Mule Motorcycles, Poway, Calif.

Rick Fairless, Strokers Dallas, Dallas

Roland Sands, Roland Sands Design, Los Alamitos, Calif.

Ron Finch, Finch's Custom Cycles, Pontiac, Mich.

Russ Mitchell, Exile Cycles, Agoura Hills, Calif.

Steg VonHeintz, Steg's Psycho Cycles, Downey, Calif.

Steve Carpy Carpenter, Carpys Cafe Racers, La Mirada, Calif.

Sugar Bear, Sugar Bear Choppers, Springville, Calif.

Tomoaki Matsumura, Shiun Craft Works, Kobe, Japan

For more information about the Buffalo Chip’s free-access Motorcycles as Art Exhibition visit MotorcyclesAsArt.com

