Motorcycle Rally USA sees a hit in their sales

Vendors play a huge role at the Sturgis Rally, and this year, one store is seeing a hit in their sales.

Since 1994, Manager of Motorcycle Rally USA, John Rivera, has been selling merchandise at the Sturgis Rally.

"We're always happy to come here. I mean the crowd, the people and especially the people that live here," says Rivera.

Even though Rivera is thrilled to be back, he says his sales have dropped compared to last year.

"It's not as crazy as I thought we would be. As far as being down so much, but right now we are down just a little," says Rivera.

Rivera believes there has been a decrease in sales due to the number of people. In the past, he said there would be long lines and a ton of people heading to his tent, but this time around, he says people come in sporadically.

"I think it's primarily because the crowd is down because I think everybody is going to gear up and come next year for the 80th," says Rivera.

While a decrease in sales isn't desirable, Rivera says that over the years, this tends to happen and he's always prepared for whatever comes his way.

"Of course it worries them, but we know that's going to happen now because it's not what it use to be," says Rivera.

With the days winding down in Sturgis, Rivera says that he is going to continue to enjoy every second of it, no matter the outcome.

"As long as we can make enough to pay our bills, we're happy, and we're always happy to come here," says Rivera.