Motor Vehicle Division is extending expirations

The South Dakota Department of Revenue's Motor Vehicle Division is asking law enforcement not to enforce certain expirations until May 1, 2020.

The division also requests that the temporary seller's permits that expire between March 16 and April 30 be granted another 30 days from the expiration date to get the title transfer documents, payment to the county treasurer, and to register the vehicle before any law enforcement action is taken.

"The Motor Vehicle Division understands not everyone has access to our online renewal system or a DMV Now Kiosk to renew registrations. Additionally, we have taken into consideration that county treasurers are operating in a limited manner. By not enforcing the expiration of these registrations until May 1, 2020, and granting an additional 30 days to transfer titles, the Division hopes that we can assist South Dakotans, during this stressful time," said Motor Vehicle Division Director, Rosa Yaeger.

The Motor Vehicle Division will waive any interest and penalties that accrue due to this extension.