Motor City rocker Bob Seger sets Rapid City concert

Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band will perform a concert in Rapid City in September.

The concert, Sept. 12 at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, is one of nine stops added to “Roll Me Away – the Final Tour.” Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. June 7 at gotmine.com; at a cost of $97.50 to $117.50.

The Motor City rocker is best-known for songs such as “Mainstreet” and “Rock and Roll Never Forgets” from his “Night Moves” album in 1976.

Seger has sold more than 53 million albums, earning 13 platinum and seven multiplatinum awards.

He is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

