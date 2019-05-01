Mother charged in son’s scooter death; police say she likely fled to Mexico

Police in Oklahoma are searching for a woman charged with her 5-year-old son’s death.

Oklahoma authorities are searching for a woman wanted in connection with her son's death while riding a scooter. (Source: KOKI/Cox/CNN)

Authorities said the mother was driving her scooter recklessly, which was a factor in a fatal hit-and-run.

Community members are still shaken after the young boy was hit by a car and killed near an amusement park called the Gathering Place in midtown Tulsa on April 23.

“I was shocked,” neighbor Cheri Penequine said. “This is a very nice park. There’s always nice people here.”

Police said Caiden Reyes-Ortiz was riding a Lime scooter with his mother, Evelyn Ortiz-Luevano, when he fell off and was hit by a car.

Penequine said she was surprised to learn the boy’s mother was charged in her son’s death, and was even more surprised to hear police believe she’s fled the country, likely to Mexico.

"It looks very suspicious to me,” she said.

Police said Ortiz-Luevano was reckless on the scooter, driving at full speed against the flow of traffic.

Court papers say Caiden fell off when his mother swerved to miss an oncoming car.

Police said Caiden was hit by the car. He was pronounced dead at a hospital that night.

Police also said Renier Davison turned himself in Wednesday morning and admitted to driving the Honda that killed the boy. He has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, causing an accident without a valid driver's license and driving with a suspended license.

Ortiz-Luevano has been charged with one count of child neglect and one count of negligent homicide, motor vehicle.

Court documents also state a witness saw two electric scooters being driven southbound in the northbound lanes and zigzagging across lanes of traffic as other vehicles honked their horns at them.

The second scooter was being ridden by a friend of Ortiz-Luevano, according to the court documents.

Officer Danny Bean of Tulsa Police said the warrant for Ortiz-Luevano’s arrest will stay active, whether she’s in the country or not.

Her absence, however, will only prolong the case.

"At some point, she’ll be held accountable for what she's been charged with right now,” Bean said.

But police said Ortiz-Luevano’s absence could ruin her chances to post bond, because she’d be considered a flight risk.

