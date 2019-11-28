Toy trends for 2019 holiday shopping season

It’s a short shopping season this year with about 3 weeks left until Christmas. If you’re a parent looking for toys that will boost your kid’s creativity and make them think, Who’s Toys has some suggestions.

With STEAM programs growing and evolving in schools across the nation, coding systems are very popular gifts heading under the tree. Playsets showing off different careers like doctors, dentists or veterinarians are also in style this year.

The 50th anniversary of the Apollo missions has pushed more kids towards space-themed items. Another big push is having kids and adults use electronics in a more responsible way. One of those toys is the rise of popularity in ukuleles.

“And there’s an app that you can go on that’s a complimentary tuner that you can download to your iPod or your iPhone. There’s some electronic element to it that you can take advantage of if you so choose, but then the hand-eye coordination of learning to play to ukulele,” said Who’s Toys Owner Somer Kinsbury.

Arts and clay kits are available with step-by-step instructions that can also be put on electronic devices. These lessons and toys are for any age, starting as young as 3 or 4 and going all the way up to college.

Who’s Toys recently moved a few weeks ago in the same building but in a more spacious spot. The owner has some exciting future plans that parents and kids can look forward to.

“We did enclose the patio area with a railing system, so this spring will be installing a custom playhouse so kids are able to play outside on our patio safely without having to worry about running out onto the square or the street. It just provides a safe, outdoor play area for all to enjoy,” said Kingsbury.

Who’s Toys has a few new additions to its space, including a giant dinosaur.

If you want to check out their online catalog, click here or visit its Facebook page.