Mosquitoes; soon to return

Even though it is cold and wet now, once the temperature warms up, the mosquitoes will be out but there are precautions you can take now to help keep the pests away this summer.

Make sure anything around your house that can hold water is being washed out. Old tires, birdbaths, dog bowls, stagnant water in any of these items could attract mosquitoes.

You can also keep the mosquitoes away from your person by wearing bug spray, and protective clothing.

"Make sure you're wearing long sleeves, long pants, baggier clothes, sometimes wearing lighter colored clothes can make you harder to see for those mosquitoes," says Patrick Wagner a entomologist field specialist with SDSU Extension.

It's important to keep the insects away, since mosquito bites can sometimes lead to the West Nile Virus.

You're most likely to contract the disease any time from dusk until dawn, so it's important to be mindful when heading outside during those times.