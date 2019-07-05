Mosquito spraying setbacks

South Dakota is one of the top states for West Nile Virus, and that is why city crews are getting ahead with mosquito spraying plans.

Crews are a little behind schedule with mosquito spraying.

"We initiated spraying Monday we got a couple of hours in till about midnight on Monday, and then we had some wind issues and weather issues then so we suspended Tuesday and Wednesday due to the weather," says City communications coordinator, Darrell Shoemaker.

The city's plans were to spray high populated areas as well as seven different neighborhood sections from 10 P.M. to 2 A.M. throughout the next few weeks.

Even though the rain, delayed work crews, they also believe it's a benefit.

"Moving water that means the mosquitoes aren't hatching and aren't taking flight," says Shoemaker.

A few days of warm and humid weather can cause an immediate hatch for the mosquitoes, which is why crews are standing by for the perfect conditions.

"Might be a windy evening or raining evening we are not just going to go out and spray for the sake of spraying. It has to be the right conditions, and we will continue to push that forward until the conditions are right and the crews can get out and do their work," says Shoemaker.

Crews are advising the community to stay alert when it comes to water in their backyards.

"If they got barrels if they got buckets of water that have been filled with water just dump them out," says Shoemaker.

Shoemaker says the crews are not far behind schedule and that the city will provide updates in the next few days about the spraying.

