Mosquito spraying preparations

Rapid City crews are preparing to spray for mosquitoes in hopes to control the spread of the West Nile virus.

The mosquito control started about a week and a half ago when crews put out briquettes in standing water at City greenways and park areas.

The parks division manager Scott Anderson says it helps control some of the mosquito larvae in the standing water so they won't hatch into adults.

Anderson says another phase is the fogging efforts, but nothing has been started yet because they need to wait for mosquitoes to be flying around.

And with the recent budget cuts, Anderson says it will have a slight impact, mainly on the personnel side.

"The main thing is our crew is really really short-handed this year. We've haven't been able to hire the amount of seasonal laborers we need. So the guys that are out doing mosquito control at night will be getting overtime. And a lot of those guys even in the past they work a lot of hours. And we may not have the manpower to do that this year, but we will do the best we can," says Anderson.

People can do their part by looking around their property for anything that can hold water because that's where mosquitoes could hatch.