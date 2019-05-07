More than 1,600 pounds of drugs turned in to police

Remember that drug take back day last month? The Drug Enforcement Agency and local law enforcement collected a hefty 469 tons of unwanted and potentially dangerous medications.

In South Dakota, the take was 1,634 pounds during the April 27 event.

The DEA claims there was a record-setting 6,398 sites hosted by more than 5,000 law enforcement partners. South Dakota boasted 25 places where people were able to discard of their old, unwanted prescription drugs.

People unable to attend the take back day event can find the nearest year-round, secure drop-off locations by visiting https://apps2.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/pubdispsearch/spring/main?execution=e1s1.

Or, to safely dispose of unwanted medication, remove medicine from its original container, mix it with an undesirable substance, such as used coffee grounds or kitty litter, place the mixture into a sealable bag and then throw the contents into the trash.

For more information on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, including April 27 results, please visit, takebackday.dea.gov .

The next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is set for Saturday, Oct. 26.

