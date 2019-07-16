More rain means more rockslides

Are you noticing more rockslides in the Black Hills? All the moisture in the area loosening rocks which are causing drivers problems.

For one hour on Friday night, rocks fell across Highway 14A between Sturgis and Deadwood.

According to Mike Carlson with the South Dakota Department of Transportation, between 100 and 200 tons of rock from Boulder Canyon fell to block the road.

"That doesn't normally happen. But they are happening more often and so we are becoming more and more concerned about it, " Carlson said.

Carlson said so far workers cleaned up two or three major rock slides that ended up in ditches.

But this year's moisture is creating more rock slides on a smaller scale.

"I think this year because of the prolong period of wetness that we've had I think we are noticing it more. Often times, we had wet May's and June's but now we are persisting into July and so I think it will continue as well, until we start to reach more back to a drier pattern," South Dakota School of Mines and Technology Associate Professor of Geological Engineering Kurt Katzenstein said.

Carlson's biggest concern is highways where drivers go the fastest.

"When we built our roads, we build so that the grade is not nearly as deep as it is in the city streets. When we cut our grades we cut them a lot deeper so we have bigger in slopes, or back slopes, that cause more rocks to slide down the hill," Carlson said.

Carlson said getting experts to identify potential danger zones is the first step to combating the problem.

However, Katzenstein said there are ways to stabilize slopes. But those solutions can cost millions of dollars.

"Things like draining slopes, you can actually put in horizontal drains and drain larger slopes. If it's a rock fall hazard, you could put in rock bolts," Katzenstein said.

In 36 years, Carlson said he never heard of anyone getting hurt by these rockslides in this area.

But he said it's still a possibility and advises drivers to not race around curves because you may run into an unexpected obstacle.