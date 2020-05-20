More people recovering from COVID-19 in South Dakota

The trend for COVID-19 in South Dakota continues to improve as more people recover than there are new infections; and no new deaths recorded.

As of the latest report Wednesday morning, there were 92 new cases of the coronavirus; while at the same time, 109 people reportedly recovered.

Pennington and Oglala Lakota counties continue to see a rise in infections. There were 11 new reports in Pennington to bring that county to 85 infections; while Oglala Lakota increased by four to 14.

For several days now, new coronavirus cases in Minnehaha County have just been in the teens. The county, responsible for about 75 percent of the state's COVID-19 infections (3,182 of 4,177), had a hot spot because of the Smithfield Food plants in Sioux Falls.

