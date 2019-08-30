More land for Black Hills National Forest

Black Hills National Forest used to be about one point two million acres, but recently that number grew.

Black Hills National Forest added 350 acres (Photo courtesy: KOTA TV)

"Back in about 2010 Wells Fargo approached the Black Hills National Forest on behalf of the Myrle Case Trust and offered the land for the conveyance of the forest service," says the public affairs officer of Black Hills National Forest, Scott Jacobson.

The new addition is located five miles north of Custer. Nine parcels of land were gained for a total of 350 acres.

Work began in 2012 when a proposal was submitted by the forest to acquire the land. Jacobson says the money for the purchase came from the land and water conservation fund, which is funded through Congress.

"So whether you're a hunter, fisher or in the streams or you hunt and like wildlife, bird watching things like that. The land is here for everybody to enjoy and that's what's important," says Jacobson.

Due to the area being privately owned in the past, the national forest had no say in regards to what the owners decided to do with it. Now that it's public land, that changes.

The new acres of land isn't only a plus for the public; it's also going to help the wildlife population.

"There is less of an opportunity for this land to be developed and less of an opportunity for the land to cause disturbance to wildlife, fisheries in the stream and things like that," says Jacobson.

Jacobson says he doesn't believe this will bring in more tourists, but anytime the forest grows, there's more land protected for everybody.