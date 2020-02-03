More guns at South Dakota courthouses could be in the future

Paying a parking ticket is just one reason to go to a courthouse.

Marty Graves is the Captian of the Transport Division at the Pennington County Courthouse.

"Typically on any given day, we can have between three and five hundred people pass through our security station here in the courthouse. It just depends on jury trials and different things that we have going on at the courthouse," said Graves.

And before you can get in, you first have to get through security.

"We have an entree security system that we have an x-ray machine that we check the bags that are brought through and carried items," said Graves. "We also have a magnetometer that can pick up the metal that someone's carrying, some type of metal on their person."

That metal includes knives, brass knuckles, and oddly enough bullets.

But with Senate Bill 51 guns will be allowed.

The bill would authorize the possession of a concealed pistol by employees in county courthouses, which Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom thinks it could cause some problems.

"There's security in courtrooms and courthouses for a lot of good reasons for past violence occurred, emotions are very high often times at court hearings particularly civil matters," said Thom.

The three sponsors of this bill are Senator Lance Russell, Representative Tim Goodwin, and Representative Julie Frye-Mueller, who all represent Pennington County.

"There's a good reason and it's well documented that there's a potential for violence in a judicial setting like this," said Thom. "So yes I'm opposed to it in terms of allowing more guns into the courthouse."

Thom thinks it should be up to each county to decide if they want to allow guns in their courthouse or not.

