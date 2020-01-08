More Countryside residents speak out

Now the latest on an ongoing story we've been following the controversy behind Countryside Mobile Estates and late fees charged to tenants.

Some members of the mobile home park came together with the West River Housing Coalition to discuss issues that tenants have faced and what further action can be taken.

One Tennant -- who didn't want to speak on camera -- told the group that she was living in a trailer and the roof and floor both caved in. She says she was told by park management to move to a different trailer. The tenant then spoke to other individuals who previously lived in that same trailer and she says they also had the same issues and said that trailer had been condemned.

Another tenant said she went to the office after also incurring late fees and said she wasn't going to pay those fees.

I for one will not tolerate these people to bully me. You need to do this, you need to pay this. I'm like no I don't need to do anything, I'm a rock see if you can squeeze blood out of this one," says, Vanetta Swift Bird, resident of Countryside

If you live in Countryside or other areas and are having issues with your landlord you are welcomed to join the West River Housing Coalition at their meetings on the second Sunday of every month at the library.