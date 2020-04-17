Monument Health launches new COVID-19 test

A new test for COVID-19 will be available West River beginning Monday.

Monument Health will have a new antibody test that allows anyone to find out if they have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus. The blood test identifies antibodies associated with the virus.

The SARS-CoV-2 IgG Antibody test is offered through Mayo Clinic Laboratories. Mayo Clinic Laboratories can usually have results in three to five days. The cost of the test is $100.

The test is only used to detect antibodies to the virus, not to diagnose an active infection. People who have symptoms that meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention testing criteria need to be tested using a different process (polymerase chain reaction).

There are no restrictions for the antibodies test. Blood must be drawn 10 days or more after the onset of symptoms or known exposure to the virus. That’s because it takes 10 days for the antibody to show up in the bloodstream. Test too early and you could get a false negative result.

The Mayo Clinic COVID-19 antibody test can help in the identification of previously exposed individuals who may have developed immunity. The presence of the immune response suggests that the patient is less likely to get infected or reinfected. Antibody testing is important because as many as 20 percent of people who have been infected don’t experience symptoms. The test also helps medical professionals and epidemiologists better understand the spread of the disease, and it’s an important tool for aiding vaccine development.

“This test will also be useful in identifying recovered patients who can donate their antibody-rich blood, known as convalescent plasma, to potentially save other patients with severe COVID-19,” said Michelle Stephens, Vice President of Operations for Monument Health Rapid City.

Anyone who is interested in the antibody test should call the Nurse Triage Line (755-1350 or 800-279-1466) beginning Monday to schedule a test. It requires a small blood sample, which can be drawn at any of the five Monument Health drive-thru testing sites. The drive-thru sites are being used because the person being tested could still be carrying the active virus, Stephens said. The drive-thru sites will assure that other patients are not exposed.