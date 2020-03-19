Monument Health gets supplies from all over the world

Monument Health orders items from more than seven thousand suppliers from all over the world.

But with COVID-19 shutting down cities across the globe, there's a threat to the supply chain.

Bradley Haupt is the vice president of supply chain for Monument Health.

"A lot of medical supplies are not made in country and they are made overseas, so the unknown with the COVID-19 pandemic is that when will borders from other countries open up and when will we be able to access supplies that are only made in certain countries," said Haupt.

It's a scenario the hospital prepared for, they have all the supplies they need right here in Rapid City.

"Monument Health's distribution center serves all of the Monument Health facilities throughout the region," said Haupt. "We process about two semi loads of supplies every day through the distribution center and this is the hub for all of our supply chain."

This hub not only serves the facilities in South Dakota but Wyoming and Nebraska, as well.

Despite the number of supplies being sent out, there hasn't been an issue with getting them including the roughly 50 items specific to COVID-19.

"We're watching those fifty items very closely and we're continuing to source substitutions for those items that we can no longer buy or the items that we normally stock we can no longer buy," said Haupt.

Some of those closely watched items include masks, gloves, gowns, and surgical apparel.

"Our focus right now has really been on the personal protective equipment for our patients and our caregivers," said Haupt. "That's the biggest way we can stop the spread is to ensure those that are sick come to our facilities have healthy caregivers to take care of them."

