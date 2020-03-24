BREAKING: Monument Health caregiver in Rapid City tests positive for COVID-19

BREAKING: Monument Health caregiver tests positive for COVID-19. The patient lives in Meade County.

It's Monument Health's first COVID-19 positive test, according to an internal communication from Monument Health that was provided to us.

It says they know the caregiver contracted the virus while traveling within the United States.

The memo says the information would be reported to the media tomorrow (Wednesday) morning by the SD Department of Health via Governor Noem's daily press briefing.

It says they are working through their protocols to inform and isolate all who have been in direct contact with the caregiver.

We'll have more details as they become available.