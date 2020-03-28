Monument Cancer Clinic temporarily closes

Monument Health has temporarily closed its Cancer Care Institute Clinic out of an abundance of caution.

A deep clean of the entire Cancer Care Institute is being completed before reopening on Tuesday, March 30, at 6:30 a.m.

If a patient needs to receive treatment during this time, the Medical Oncology and Radiation Oncology Medical Directors have developed plans to continue cancer treatment for their patients.

Non-procedural patient care visits are being completed via telehealth.

More information can be found here.