Monday's warm forecast

We've got a quiet night on tap across the Black Hills Sunday night. A stray shower is possible for folks in northeast Wyoming and southeast Montana, but with how dry the air is across the region, it will be hard for those showers to actually reach the ground. Expect low temperatures to fall in the 40s and even some low 50s around the foothills including in Rapid City.

We are tracking warmer air moving on Monday as temperatures soar into the 70s for most! Skies will be mostly sunny with some clouds developing during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible Monday evening, but most will be dry.

Tuesday will be much of the same as Monday, but better chances of showers and storms move in late Tuesday into the overnight period. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s for most.

Wednesday and Thursday things get much warmer to nearly hot as temperatures go into the 70s and low to mid 80s. Expect more sunshine both days. Friday will be warm, but showers and thunderstorms will move in during the afternoon. More clouds move in for the weekend as rain showers are in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday. This will also cool things down with temperatures near average conditions.