Monday marks one-year anniversary of disappearance of Serenity Dennard

Monday marks the one-year anniversary of the disappearance of Serenity Dennard.

It was February 3rd of last year when nine-year old Serenity ran away from the Black Hills Children's Home near Rockerville.

And that was the last time that Serenity was seen.

There's been a massive search and investigation over the past year.

Searchers and dogs have logged over 5,000 miles.

Investigators say they've conducted over 465 interviews or contacts in an investigation that's encompassed 36 states and four countries.

Pennington Co. Sheriff Kevin Thom says, "You know, I always say this, we're investigating, we're searching. Based on our cadaver scent we've had, there's something out here. Whether that's Serenity or somebody else, I can't tell you that. I lean toward her being in the woods rather than being abducted, but I can't say unequivocally one way or the other because we haven't found her."

The Sheriff's Office asks that if you have any direct information as to the whereabouts of Serenity Dennard that you call the investigative Division at 605-394-6115