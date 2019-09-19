Moms Demand Action continues their goal to end gun violence

A Rapid City group that started this year after joining with a national organization held their monthly meeting at the Rapid City Library

Moms Demand Action was started by a mother after the Sandy Hook shooting.

The group states they are not anti-gun but rather anti-gun violence -- with the Rapid City chapter of Moms Demand Action saying they have gun owners among their ranks.

The chapter's leader was inspired to join the group by her family.

I became very saddened to think that my grandson would be with a group of kindergartners being shown where to shelter in case of an active shooter. I also have a daughter who is in Denver and part of moms demand action