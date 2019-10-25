Mother of student who got in fight claims the officer used excessive force to break it up

It's been going viral on social media... a video of two South Middle School students getting in a fight after school on Wednesday when a police officer broke up the fight.

One of the girls' parents claims the officer used excessive force...

"Her neck, she has some pulled muscles in the back of her neck.. nothing broke or anything I took her into the ER. The way he had her, I'm just glad she's still with me today," said Alicia Cook, the parent of the student in a red shirt.

The videos show the one student approaching the other from behind, and then the altercation gets continues until a police officer arrived on the scene.

"She was defending herself, and in those videos, I believe that's exactly what she did," said Cook.

According to multiple sources, the Rapid City police officer was driving by when he witnessed the two girls beginning to fight. That's when he got out of his car and went on the scene.

Rapid City Police Chief Karl Jegeris provided KOTA Territory News with a statement saying the officer used what is referred to as a palm-heel strike.. which was appropriate to prevent the assault from continuing. His statement also included:

"Our supervision team has conducted a standard use of force review, and has confirmed the use of force to be appropriate and within policy."

The police department said they are continuing to work with the States Attorney's office and school officials to determine what further action is needed.