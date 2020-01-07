Mobile home park with fire code violations investigated for multiple 'suspicious' fires

Rapid City Fire Department (RCFD) is investigating human cause for multiple "suspicious" mobile home fires in a trailer park already under the microscope for fire code violations.

Rapid City firefighters responded to a fire at an unoccupied mobile home around 7:30 P.M. Monday at Countryside Mobile Estates.

Fire crews quickly stopped forward progress on the blaze, which had scorched most of the building's exterior. Firefighters also mopped up a growing flame underneath the structure.

RCFD Lt. Jim Bussell labeled the mobile home fire as "suspicious" - the second fishy fire at the park in two weeks.

A trailer was heavily-damaged on Christmas night last year. The structure was also unoccupied while it was engulfed.

Bussell withheld comments on whether or not the cases are tied together. He also added that the fires cannot be considered arson until intent is determined.

Bussell did say that the close proximity between structures concerned firefighters battling the blaze. He said mobile homes are easily combustible, which can ignite nearby telephone poles, buildings and other homes - all spaced mere feet apart.

Countryside Property Management has come under recent fire for separate disputes between the City of Rapid City and its tenants.

According to Assistant City Attorney Kinsley Groote, Park manager Cynthia Akers is currently in a legal battle with the city for her failure to renew her manufactured home park operating permit since July 30th.

She has not been able to renew her license for Countryside and Marquette Mobile Home Park since her properties have not pass fire inspections with city inspectors.