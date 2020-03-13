Mobile Medic going to a 24 hour service

As concerns continue to grow over Covid 19 Rapid City Fire Department and their mobile medic are changing how they respond to the situation.

Mobile Medic is expanding to 24-hour coverage, up from the 16 hours and allowing them to do more triage in the field, especially if their patient is showing flu symptoms to lower the number of personal meeting those patients.

The goal of the fire department as always is to aid those who need assistance all while trying to help keep the virus under control.

"The real goal here on any of this is to try to prevent a major spike in transport and hospitalization Currently this going to go on for some time, it doesn't need to cause hysteria in our community. But something for us all to come together and handle business as usual and realize we are in it for the long haul," Says, Fire Chief Rod Seals

Fire Chief Seales added that preparing for COVID-19 is no different than how they have prepared for anything else in the past