Missouri teen battling cancer surprised with Super Bowl tickets

A Missouri teen fighting cancer got the surprise of a lifetime when he found out he is headed to Miami to cheer on his favorite team in the Super Bowl.

A 14-year-old cancer patient in Missouri was surprised with Super Bowl tickets.

Will Walker has been fighting cancer since he was 9 years old.

“He’s overcome so many challenges in his life. We value that grit and that spirit he has,” Will Carter with Central Bank of the Midwest said.

Will is "excited and happy” about his trip to Miami to cheer on his favorite team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

“It’s very emotional,” Will’s mom Jennifer White said.

Will and his mom head to Miami on Friday and their schedule is already filling up quickly.

“We’re supposed to be meeting up with some retired Chiefs players,” White said.

They are hoping for a win for the Chiefs. Will predicts the score for the game will be “20 for the 49ers and Chiefs 35.”

The Super Bowl takes place Sunday, Feb. 2.

