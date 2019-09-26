Missing teen from Missouri found after chase near Kadoka

A 16-year-old girl is safe and her suspected abductor arrested following a chase and search around Kadoka Wednesday afternoon.

The teen, from St. Louis, was reportedly taken by 26-year-old Christopher Johnson whom police described as “physically violent.” She was last seen Tuesday night leaving her uncle’s home with Johnson. While police called this a “child abduction,” they say it was not forced.

Initially, police believed the two could have been in Chicago but the operation soon turned to South Dakota.

About 4 p.m. Wednesday, South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers were pursuing Johnson’s vehicle. Pennington County sheriff’s deputies tried to stop the vehicle with road spikes but failed. As the pursuit continued at high speeds, law enforcement backed off for safety reasons, losing sight of the car.

After the chase Wednesday, police found the suspect’s car crashed in Kadoka. The search then involved air support and K-9 teams. About 4:30 p.m. Johnson was arrested, without incident.

