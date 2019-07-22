Missing inmate back in custody

Another of the inmates who walked away from the Rapid City Community Work Center is back in custody.

The South Dakota Department of Corrections says 46-year old Kelly Brand was arrested on Sunday and is in the Pennington County Jail.

The D-O-C says Brand did not report to his work release jobsite or return to the Work Center last Thursday.

Five minimum security inmates have walked away from the Center this month.

Three are back in custody.

36-year old Nicholas Skorka and 30-year old Troy Quick Bear are still on the run.