Missing girl found Wednesday is identified

The FBI has identified the girl whose body was found in Cherry Creek Wednesday afternoon as five-year old Ariya Huapapi. The obituary posted with Rooks Funeral Home in Eagle Butte lists her name as Ariya Josephine Red Elk.

Ariya was went missing about noon on Tuesday and searchers found her body in the creek late Wednesday morning.

In a statement, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Harold Frazier said, "I would like to commend the volunteers and tribal agencies that never gave up and searched tirelessly through the night."

(Photo courtesy Charlie Rooks Funeral Home)