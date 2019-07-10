Body of missing child found in Cheyenne River

The body of a missing girl was found in the Cheyenne River Wednesday morning.

Witnesses say the 5-year-old girl went missing around 1 pm Tuesday near the Cheyenne River, and was found around 11:40 am Wednesday in one of the river's bends.

Officials say in this area the river is usually between 3 and 4 feet deep, but is currently running 7 to 8 feet deep. The child was found west of SD Highway 34 near Cherry Creek, SD and Howes Corner.

Officials have not yet released the child's name.