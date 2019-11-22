New plan hopes to help document and find more missing and murdered indigenous people

"You know I see young girls walking around and they aren't aware of their surroundings.. and they could be snatched up like that.. and gone," said Founder of Red Ribbon Skirt Society, Lily Mendoza.

Last year, an Associated Press investigation discovered the precise number of Native American women that have gone missing or have been killed nationwide is unknown. The Urban Indian Health Institute said in a limited study there were more than 5,000 cases in 2016.. but only 116 were reported in the Justice Departments Database.

"It could happen in a second.. and then what do we do. That's the question... then what do we do, you know how many hours is it going to take the police to say okay this is a missing person. Those kinds of protocols need to be put into place," said Mendoza.

Many cases go unreported, others aren't well documented, and no government database specifically tracks them. That's why the Justice Department announced a nationwide Missing and Murder Indigenous Persons Initiative. The plan includes an in-depth analysis of federal databases and how its collection practices can be improved.

"This data collecting that they're wanting to implict is going to be able to show the real numbers so the community as a whole can be concerned."

With the new initiative, $1.5 million dollars will be used to hire specialized coordinators. They will be responsible for developing protocols for a better law enforcement response to missing persons cases.

"Being a sexual assault survivor and a sex trafficking survivor.. the mentality of being a throw away is never a good feeling...and nobody else knows that pain unless you've been there," said Carla Douglas, a participant of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

With the plan, tribal and local law enforcement agencies will be able to call on the FBI for help in some cases. And specialized teams could be deployed.