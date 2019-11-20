Missing Butte County man found dead

Authorities say a man reported missing in Butte County has been found dead.

Glenn Shay, 67, was last seen Sunday walking to a fishing hole near Vale. The Butte County Sheriff's Office said his body was found Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say he likely slipped into the Belle Fourche River and drowned.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office stated: “Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Shay. We want to say thank you to all the agencies that assisted in the search, as well as everyone in the county and on social media for doing their part.”

