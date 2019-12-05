Minnesota National Guard Black Hawk helicopter missing

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KSFY) - A Minnesota Army National Guard helicopter is missing after having taken off from an Army aviation facility in St. Cloud, Minn. Thursday, according to a National Guard spokesman.
According to Army Colonel Joe Sharkey, the UH-60 Black Hawk lost communication with the tower sometime this afternoon.
Sharkey could not provide details about the number of individuals on board the helicopter nor the aircraft's flight destination.
A search effort for the helicopter was underway.
The St. Paul Fire Department has deployed a rescue squadron following reports of the missing aircraft.
This story is developing.