Minnesota National Guard Black Hawk helicopter missing

A Minnesota Army National Guard helicopter is missing after having taken off from an Army aviation facility in St. Cloud, Minn. Thursday, according to a National Guard spokesman.

According to Army Colonel Joe Sharkey, the UH-60 Black Hawk lost communication with the tower sometime this afternoon.

Sharkey could not provide details about the number of individuals on board the helicopter nor the aircraft's flight destination.

A search effort for the helicopter was underway.

The St. Paul Fire Department has deployed a rescue squadron following reports of the missing aircraft.

This story is developing.