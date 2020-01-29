Mining opponents fill the council chambers

A plan to start exploratory gold drilling in the Black Hills National Forest is facing resistance from people in Rapid City.

At a Rapid City Legal and Finance Committee meeting, nearly two dozen people voiced their opposition to a plan by Minnesota-based F3 Gold to do exploratory drilling in the Black Hills near Silver City. They say the drilling could potentially contaminate several aquifers as F3 drills up to 6,000 feet down in multiple locations.

The company has the right to do exploratory drilling through an old mining law, but will first need to pass environmental regulations through the U.S. Forest Service.

Opponents know the city cannot actually stop the drilling from going forward, but they believe a strong statement of opposition could make the process harder for F3.

"We want to make is so hard they rethink their proposal. If it goes any further than exploration, which I think is devastating anyways, they're going to have their hands full because we are not going to tolerate a gold mine in Rapid City's water supply," said Jerry Munson, a former mayor of Rapid City and opponent of gold mining.

Munson and the others are hoping the full city council will support the resolution condemning the drilling at the next meeting on Monday.

They want the U.S. Forest Service to require F3 to complete an Environmental Impact Statement, the most rigorous of required environmental studies under the forest service.

