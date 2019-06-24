Minimum security inmate in Newcastle escapes for 1 hour

An inmate at a minimum security facility in Newcastle, Wyoming made a run for freedom Monday, literally.

Photo of James Kennah from Wyoming Department of Corrections

According to the Wyoming Department of Corrections, 42 year old inmate James Kennah was put on escape status from the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp outside of Newcastle just before three Monday afternoon. They say Kennah is serving a 3 to 6 year sentence in connection with the buying and receiving of stolen property.

According to a release from the Wyoming D-O-C, Kennah was spotted running down Highway 85 heading south toward Newcastle. But his quest for freedom was cut short. He was captured in Wright, Wyoming Monday just after four o'clock. So his time on the loose, lasted just over an hour.