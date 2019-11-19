Mines' Orchestra to hold annual fall concert

The South Dakota School of Mines & Technology's (SDSM&T) Orchestra will be holding their Annual Fall Orchestra Concert Nov. 22, at 7:30 p.m. at the SDSM&T Music Center.

This free concert will feature wonks from great composers throughout history such as Bach, Tchaikovsky, Vivaldi and many more great composers

When it comes to SDSM&T, one tends to think of science and engineering, but according to Dr. Matthew Bumbach, Mines' director of choirs, the orchestra has been practicing hard all semester to bring the public a night of musical delights.

"Well I always love to see those musicals highlights and 'aha' moments that happen in the performance," said Bumbach, "you can always tell those moments when you get goose bumps, where you just see a massive crescendo or something when a chord just tunes perfectly. It's those moments that keep us wanting to make music in our lives."

The music department is busy this time of year their band will be performing Dec. 6, and will feature guest conductors. Their choir will perform their annual holiday concert Dec. 7-8, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

