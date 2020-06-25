Mine Draw Fire continues to burn in Custer State Park

The Mine Draw Fire in Custer State Park burned about 150 acres as of about 8 p.m. Wednesday, the last time information was released.

The fire is burning within the park boundary along Highway 16A. According to the Custer State Park Facebook page, Highway 87, north from the intersection of Highway 16A and Needles Highway is currently closed.

There is a mix of state, local and federal resources on the fire, including air tankers and helicopters, bulldozers, engines, and hand crews. The Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center tweeted Wednesday evening that eight aircraft were deployed to fight the wildfire and that hotshot crews, or highly-trained firefighters, from Wyoming and Colorado were mobilized.

We are attempting to get updated information on this fire. Unlike most wildfires in the Black Hills, information on the Miner Draw Fire has been sparse. Maggie Seidel, Gov. Kristi Noem’s spokesperson and acting public information officer for the fire, told us an update will be coming later Thursday.

President Donald Trump is planning to attend a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore July 3, but some wildfire experts have raised concerns the pyrotechnics could spark fires, especially because the region has seen dry weather this year.

Noem has said that event planners are hoping for rain this week, but are monitoring fire conditions and would decide if it is safe to set off fireworks.

