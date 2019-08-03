Michelle Jamison has traveled more than 100-thousand miles and has attended different rallies to sell her crystal bandanas

Jamison has been attending the rally and selling her bandanas for the past eight years at the same spot, 912 third street between main street and Lazelle.

Now, what's so unique about her journey is she doesn't only ride her bike during the big event; she lives on her bike year-round and pulls along her motorcycle camper.

In the past four years, she has traveled more than 100-thousand miles and has attended different rallies to sell her crystal bandana.

"I've met people from all over the world and it's just neat to see all different walks of life. From business men to people who walk the line, but we all have that one thing in common which is motorcycles and it's really cool," says Jamison.

Since traveling, Jamison says her product is now in one hundred stores in the United States and Europe.